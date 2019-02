Saturday, February 2, 2019 (encore Monday, February 11)

8:00 PM

Juanjo Mena conducts Mendelssohn's gracefully lyrical Violin Concerto with soloist Julian Rachlin and the hyper-charged brass fanfares of Janáček's Sinfonietta.

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Julian Rachlin, violin

HAYDN Symphony No. 44, Trauer

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

JANÁČEK Suite from The Cunning Little Vixen

JANÁČEK Sinfonietta

Hear a preview of the concert with Juanjo Mena: