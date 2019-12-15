The Miraculous and the Everyday in Part 3 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

On The Bach Hour, Nikolaus Harnoncourt leads a part of the composer's seasonal masterpiece that reveals the deepest and most profound aspects of the Christmas story.

On the program:

Piece d'Orgue, BWV 572 - Wolfgang Rübsam, organ (Metzler organ at St. Michael's Church in Eutin, Germany)

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part III (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Partita No. 1 in B-flat, BWV 825 - Andras Schiff, piano