The Miraculous and the Everyday in Part 3 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

On The Bach Hour, Nikolaus Harnoncourt leads a part of the composer's seasonal masterpiece that reveals the deepest and most profound aspects of the Christmas story.

On the program:

Piece d'Orgue, BWV 572 - Wolfgang Rübsam, organ (Metzler organ at St. Michael's Church in Eutin, Germany)

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part III (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Bernarda Fink, alto;  Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist);  Gerald Finley, bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Partita No. 1 in B-flat, BWV 825 - Andras Schiff, piano

