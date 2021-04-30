 Mozart Goes Back to the Future with Hong Kong Philharmonic | CRB

Mozart Goes Back to the Future with Hong Kong Philharmonic

  • Dancers in bright colors jump while facing the camera
    Screenshot from "HK Phil x HK Ballet: Amadeus (a cyberpunk dream)"
    Hong Kong Philharmonic

A cyberpunk-inspired collaboration with the Hong Kong Ballet drops Mozart into the middle of futuristic Hong Kong. Also in this week's roundup: sweet, sweet moo-sic.

1. Olivier Latry, the organist at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, gives an update on the reconstruction of the famous organ, two years after the devastating fire. You can also hear Latry in a 2019 coversation about the organ, and see a trailer for the last album recorded there before the fire, here.

2. Yo-Yo Ma answers twitter questions about the cello, in a video for Wired:

3. A cello school and a cattle farm in Denmark are making sweet moo-sic together, in an unusual concert partnership that, they say, benefits the cows and the humans in attendance.

4. Good news, local folks: The Boston Globe has an update on the eventual return of live music

5. From Bandcamp, here's a roundup of some of the best contemporary classical music on the platform this month.

6. The Hong Kong Philharmonic and the Hong Kong Ballet collaborated to make this cyberpunk-inspired visual feast of a video, featuring Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik. 

PS: be sure to check out Eine kleine Nachtmusik on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society on Sunday, May 9!

