Music for Food, at New England Conservatory

On WCRB In Concert with Music for Food, some of Boston's greatest musical voices come together in the spirit of giving, with a program of Fauré, Beethoven, and works from South America, all on demand.

Sunday, March 31, 2019

7:00 PM

On the program:

GUASTAVINO and GINASTERA Songs from South America

FAURÉ Piano Trio in D minor

BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 12

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Miki-Sophia Cloud, violin

Kim Kashkashian, viola

Merry Pechman, cello

Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano

Robert Levin, piano

Borromeo String Quartet

Recorded on December 16, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Brown Hall.

Hear a preview with Kim Kashkashian:

Learn more about Music for Food.