Related Program: 
In Concert

Music for Food, at New England Conservatory

  • Members of Music for Food at NEC's Jordan Hall
    Members of Music for Food at NEC's Jordan Hall
    Music for Food

On WCRB In Concert with Music for Food, some of Boston's greatest musical voices come together in the spirit of giving, with a program of Fauré, Beethoven, and works from South America, all on demand.

Sunday, March 31, 2019
7:00 PM

On the program:

GUASTAVINO and GINASTERA Songs from South America
FAURÉ Piano Trio in D minor
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 12

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Miki-Sophia Cloud, violin
Kim Kashkashian, viola
Merry Pechman, cello
Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano
Robert Levin, piano
Borromeo String Quartet

Recorded on December 16, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Brown Hall.

Hear a preview with Kim Kashkashian:

Learn more about Music for Food.

Tags: 
Alberto Ginastera
Gabriel Faure
Ludwig van Beethoven
Kim Kashkashian