Music for Food, at New England Conservatory

On WCRB In Concert with Music for Food, some of Boston's greatest musical voices come together in the spirit of giving, with a program of Fauré, Beethoven, and works from South America, all on demand.
Sunday, March 31, 2019
7:00 PM
On the program:
GUASTAVINO and GINASTERA Songs from South America
FAURÉ Piano Trio in D minor
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 12
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Miki-Sophia Cloud, violin
Kim Kashkashian, viola
Merry Pechman, cello
Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano
Robert Levin, piano
Borromeo String Quartet
Recorded on December 16, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Brown Hall.
Hear a preview with Kim Kashkashian: