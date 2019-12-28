A Musical Bond, through the Power of the Voice

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, bask in the radiance of the vocal ensemble Cantus, in works from Beethoven and Saint-Saëns to Simon & Garfunkel and Arcade Fire, on demand.

Sunday, December 29, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Laura MVULA She

Ingrid MICHAELSON Twitter Song

ARCADE FIRE Deep Blue

Libby LARSEN You: II. "You, now...know"

SAINT-SAËNS Stillness of the Night

SIMON & GARFUNKEL A Most Peculiar Man

LARSEN You: III. "You, know...are, who"

BEETHOVEN Monks' Song

DAVE MATTHEWS Gravedigger

PASEK/PAUL You Will Be Found

LENNON/MCCARTNEY She's Leaving Home

David LANG Manifesto

Steven SAMETZ Selections from We Two

Don MACDONALD When the Earth Stands Still

Recorded April 3, 2019 at the Longy School of Music of Bard College's Pickman Hall

Hear tenors Zachary Colby and Paul Scholtz in conversation with WCRB's Alan McLellan:

Dover String Quartet

DVORÁK String Quartet in A-flat, Op. 105

Recorded on December 5, 2018 at the Longy School of Music of Bard College's Pickman Hall.

