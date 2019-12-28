A Musical Bond, through the Power of the Voice

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, bask in the radiance of the vocal ensemble Cantus, in works from Beethoven and Saint-Saëns to Simon & Garfunkel and Arcade Fire, on demand.
Sunday, December 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Laura MVULA She
Ingrid MICHAELSON Twitter Song
ARCADE FIRE Deep Blue
Libby LARSEN You: II. "You, now...know"
SAINT-SAËNS Stillness of the Night
SIMON & GARFUNKEL A Most Peculiar Man
LARSEN You: III. "You, know...are, who"
BEETHOVEN Monks' Song
DAVE MATTHEWS Gravedigger
PASEK/PAUL You Will Be Found
LENNON/MCCARTNEY She's Leaving Home
David LANG Manifesto
Steven SAMETZ Selections from We Two
Don MACDONALD When the Earth Stands Still
Recorded April 3, 2019 at the Longy School of Music of Bard College's Pickman Hall
Hear tenors Zachary Colby and Paul Scholtz in conversation with WCRB's Alan McLellan:
Read the program notes for this concert.
Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and see upcoming events.
Also on this program is the Dover String Quartet, presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston.
Dover String Quartet
DVORÁK String Quartet in A-flat, Op. 105
Recorded on December 5, 2018 at the Longy School of Music of Bard College's Pickman Hall.