A Musical Legacy, with A Far Cry

On WCRB In Concert with A Far Cry, the GRAMMY-nominated string orchestra performs music that celebrates generations of musical kinship, in works by Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Vivaldi, and Bach.
Sunday, April 7, 2019
7:00 PM
On the program:
TCHAIKOVSKY String Quartet No. 1: II. Andante cantabile
VIVALDI Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580
Pamela Frank, Jesse Irons, Omar Chen Guey, Sophia Szokolay, violins
HAYDN Symphony No. 44, Trauer
J.S. BACH Selections from the Goldberg Variations, arranged by A Far Cry
Simone Dinnerstein, piano
Recorded on January 11, 2019, and February 8, 2019, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
Hear an interview with A Far Cry's Jesse Irons about "Legacy":
Read more about the "Legacy" concert.
Read more about A Far Cry's arrangement of the Goldberg Variations.