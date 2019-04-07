A Musical Legacy, with A Far Cry

On WCRB In Concert with A Far Cry, the GRAMMY-nominated string orchestra performs music that celebrates generations of musical kinship, in works by Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Vivaldi, and Bach.

Sunday, April 7, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

Hear Part 4:

On the program:

TCHAIKOVSKY String Quartet No. 1: II. Andante cantabile

VIVALDI Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

Pamela Frank, Jesse Irons, Omar Chen Guey, Sophia Szokolay, violins

HAYDN Symphony No. 44, Trauer

J.S. BACH Selections from the Goldberg Variations, arranged by A Far Cry

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Recorded on January 11, 2019, and February 8, 2019, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Hear an interview with A Far Cry's Jesse Irons about "Legacy":

