Saturday, April 6, 2019 (encore Monday, April 15)

8:00 PM

The Venezuelan conductor leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of spring, featuring Schumann's verdant "Spring" Symphony and Stravinsky's pioneering masterpiece, "The Rite of Spring."

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 1, Spring

STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring