Saturday night at 8, live from Tanglewood, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Previn’s Violin Concerto, "Anne-Sophie," and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Dvorák’s "New World" Symphony.

Saturday, July 6, 2019

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Joan TOWER Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1

André PREVIN Violin Concerto, Anne-Sophie

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World