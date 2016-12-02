Nelsons, the BSO, and Bach's Epic Tale of Christmas

Saturday at 8pm in an encore broadcast, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bach's six-part celebration of the Christmas story in concert at Symphony Hall.
Saturday, December 21, 2019
8:00 PM
This concert is the anchor of Leipzig Week in Boston, celebrating the unprecedented alliance of the BSO and the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Carolyn Sampson, soprano
Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Sebastian Kohlhepp, tenor
Andrè Schuen, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
J.S. BACH Christmas Oratorio
Encore broadcast from December 1, 2018
See program notes and a translation of the Christmas Oratorio from the BSO.