Nelsons, the BSO, and Bach's Epic Tale of Christmas

Saturday at 8pm in an encore broadcast, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bach's six-part celebration of the Christmas story in concert at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 2019

8:00 PM

This concert is the anchor of Leipzig Week in Boston, celebrating the unprecedented alliance of the BSO and the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Carolyn Sampson, soprano

Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano

Sebastian Kohlhepp, tenor

Andrè Schuen, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

J.S. BACH Christmas Oratorio

Encore broadcast from December 1, 2018

See program notes and a translation of the Christmas Oratorio from the BSO.