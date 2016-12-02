Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, the BSO, and Bach's Epic Tale of Christmas

  Andris Nelsons
    Andris Nelsons
    Marco Borggreve

Saturday at 8pm in an encore broadcast, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bach's six-part celebration of the Christmas story in concert at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 2019
8:00 PM

This concert is the anchor of Leipzig Week in Boston, celebrating the unprecedented alliance of the BSO and the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Carolyn Sampson, soprano
Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Sebastian Kohlhepp, tenor
Andrè Schuen, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor

J.S. BACH Christmas Oratorio

Encore broadcast from December 1, 2018

See program notes and a translation of the Christmas Oratorio from the BSO.

