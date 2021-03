Saturday, March 6, 2021

8:00 PM



In a 2016 concert, Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra return to the first music they performed together, Gustav Mahler's devastatingly powerful Symphony No. 9.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

MAHLER Symphony No. 9

Originally broadcast live from Symphony Hall on April 16, 2016.



This concert is no longer available on-demand.