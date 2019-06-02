A Night of Royal French Baroque Music with BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, Ensemble Correspondances performs a collection of Charpentier's divine masterpieces, the Motets for the House of Guise, now on demand.
Sunday, June 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Recorded on June 13, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
CHARPENTIER
Ouverture pour le sacre d'un évêque
Salve regina
Miserere des Jésuites
Concert à 4 parties de violes
Annunciate superi
Sonata à 8
Litanies de la Vierge
Ensemble Correspondances
Sébastien Daucé, director
Hear a pre-concert interview with Sébastien Daucé:
Read the program notes for this concert.
Learn more about Ensemble Correspondances.
Learn about the 2019 Boston Early Music Festival, coming up June 9-16.