A Night of Royal French Baroque Music with BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, Ensemble Correspondances performs a collection of Charpentier's divine masterpieces, the Motets for the House of Guise, now on demand.

Sunday, June 2, 2019

7:00 PM

Recorded on June 13, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall

CHARPENTIER

Ouverture pour le sacre d'un évêque

Salve regina

Miserere des Jésuites

Concert à 4 parties de violes

Annunciate superi

Sonata à 8

Litanies de la Vierge

Ensemble Correspondances

Sébastien Daucé, director

