The North American Premiere of "Orlando" at BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, hear the North American premiere of Agostino Steffani's passionate opera Orlando, featuring soprano Amanday Forsythe and tenor Aaron Sheehan, on demand.

Sunday, November 24, 2019

7:00 PM

Agostino STEFFANI Orlando

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

Hear Part 4:

Hear Part 5:

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors

Aaron Sheehan, Orlando

Amanda Forsythe, Angelica

Emőke Baráth, Bradamante

Christopher Lowrey, Ruggiero

Kacper Szelążek, Medoro

Jesse Blumberg, Atalante

Flavio Ferri-Benedetti, Galafro

Zachary Wilder, Brunello

Teresa Wakim, Melissa

Recorded June 16, 2019 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre

Learn more about this concert, read program notes and essays, and watch previews and behind-the-scenes looks at this concert.

See upcoming events with the Boston Early Music Festival.