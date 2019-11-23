The North American Premiere of "Orlando" at BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, hear the North American premiere of Agostino Steffani's passionate opera Orlando, featuring soprano Amanday Forsythe and tenor Aaron Sheehan, on demand.
Sunday, November 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Agostino STEFFANI Orlando
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Hear Part 3:
Hear Part 4:
Hear Part 5:
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors
Aaron Sheehan, Orlando
Amanda Forsythe, Angelica
Emőke Baráth, Bradamante
Christopher Lowrey, Ruggiero
Kacper Szelążek, Medoro
Jesse Blumberg, Atalante
Flavio Ferri-Benedetti, Galafro
Zachary Wilder, Brunello
Teresa Wakim, Melissa
Recorded June 16, 2019 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre
Learn more about this concert, read program notes and essays, and watch previews and behind-the-scenes looks at this concert.