Ode to "Ol' Atonal Music" is our Jam of the Week

Step right up and join us for this week's link roundup! From the New York Philharmonic's "Project 19" to the latest ice orchestra to our new favorite country song, it's all here.

1. Merle Hazard's "(Gimme Some of That) Ol' Atonal Music" has been stuck in our heads ALL WEEK. Now it'll be stuck in yours:

2. This is nuts: a flute duet played on... a single flute:

3. In Spain, Maestro Óscar Vasquerizo is running for mayor! Imagine all the arts initiatives he'd be able to start...

4. It feels like every winter an ice orchestra pops up somewhere in the world. And you know what? Every winter, we're into it. This time, they're in Italy:

5. How do you digitize fragile LP recordings of, say, the Nuremberg Trials? One scientist used imaging techniques to photograph the old records and extract the audio from the pictures, and get this -- it worked.

6. The New Yorker's Burkhard Bilger wrote an incredible profile of vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth.

7. Dr. Richard A. White is the first African American to recieve a Doctorate of Music in Tuba. A new documentary about his life chronicles his journey from his homeless childhood to becoming one of the most respected tuba players in the country.

8. This video isn't new, but it still cracks us up. It's hard work playing Bruckner!

9. The New York Philharmonic announced its 2019-20 season this week, and in honor of the centennial of the 19th Amendment, they're commissioning 19 works by women composers! We hope this sets a precedent for other orchestras, too:

10. Finally, we'll leave you with another oldie-but-goodie: