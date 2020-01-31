Olivier Latry Plays Bach at Notre Dame

On The Bach Hour, the organist of Paris's landmark cathedral shares his thoughts about - and affection for - the instrument there, on which he recorded Bach's music, as well as its status following the distastrous 2019 fire that almost destroyed it.

On the program:

Trio Sonata in C, BWV 529 - Isabelle Faust and Bernhard Forck, violins; Jan Freiheit, cello; Raphael Alpermann, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 125 Mit Fried und Freud ich fahr dahin (translation) - Sarah Wagener, soprano; Benno Schachtner, alto; Sebastian Kohlhepp, tenor; Thomas E. Bauer, bass; Chorus Musicus of Cologne and Das Neue Orchester, Christoph Spering, conductor

Fugue in G minor, BWV 578, Little - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalle-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Piece d'orgue, BWV 572 - Olivier Latry, organ (Cavalle-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris)

Olivier Latry talks with host Brian McCreath about Notre Dame Cathedral, the status of the organ following the 2019 fire, and how he changed his mind about playing Bach's music on that instrument: