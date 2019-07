Friday night at 8, kicking off the 2019 Tanglewood season, Emanuel Ax is the soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mahler’s mighty Symphony No. 5.

Friday, July 5, 2019

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat

MAHLER Symphony No. 5