Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Operatic Drama in Bach, from Albrecht Mayer

  • Albrecht Mayer
    Albrecht Mayer
    Ben Ealovega, courtesy Decca

The Berlin Philharmonic oboist finds character and story in Bach's music, and Philippe Herreweghe directs the Cantata No. 127 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Pièce d'orgue (Fantasia) in G, BWV 572 - Hans Fagius, organ (1724 Cahman organ at Kristine Church, Falun, Sweden)

Cantata BWV 127 Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano;  Jan Kobow, tenor;  Peter Kooy, bass;  Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, director

Concerto for Oboe d'Amore, from Cantata BWV 209 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe;  The English Concert, Julian Podger, conductor

Chorale Prelude:  Dies sind die heiligen zehen Gebot, BWV 678 - Fretwork

Tags: 
Albrecht Mayer
Julian Podger
Philippe Herreweghe
Fretwork
Johann Sebastian Bach