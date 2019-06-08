Related Program: 
An Outside View of the World, with Håkan Hardenberger

Saturday, June 8, 2019
8:00 PM

The renowned trumpeter is the soloist in HK Gruber's "Aerial," an ethereal yet virtuosic illustration of our planet from perspectives near and far, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Mahler's expressive Symphony No. 5.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, November 17, 2018

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet

HK GRUBER Aerial, Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
MAHLER Symphony No. 5

Hear a preview of HK Gruber's Aerial with Håkan Hardenberger and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Andris Nelsons
Hakan Hardenberger
HK Gruber
Gustav Mahler