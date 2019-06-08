An Outside View of the World, with Håkan Hardenberger

Saturday, June 8, 2019

8:00 PM

The renowned trumpeter is the soloist in HK Gruber's "Aerial," an ethereal yet virtuosic illustration of our planet from perspectives near and far, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Mahler's expressive Symphony No. 5.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, November 17, 2018

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet

HK GRUBER Aerial, Concerto for trumpet and orchestra

MAHLER Symphony No. 5

Hear a preview of HK Gruber's Aerial with Håkan Hardenberger and WCRB's Brian McCreath: