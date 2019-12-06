In this Pachelbel, an Orchestra of Trains

By 13 minutes ago
  • Train passing between stone buildings
    Jeffrey Czum from Pexels

Editing magic makes the Prague train system into an orchestra. Plus, scientists confirm music really is the universal language, and Britney Spears gets the lute treatment, all in this link roundup!

1. I don't know how to describe this beyond "pure delight." Just watch it:

2. "Oops! I Did It Again" but... on lute, and called "Alas! I hath done that once more.

3. Tiny scores! Big fan of these.

Tiny things from r/classicalmusic

4. If you're new to classical music, this one's for you: Maestro George Marriner Maull selected classical music you'll like based on your pop music preferences

5. This is a fascinating look at how people used to smuggle banned music into the USSR via x-rays.

6. Scientists have recently confirmed that music is, in fact, universal -- every single society around the globe has some form of musical tradition, and music is used in similar ways regardless of location or culture.

7. Check out this sheet music typewriter

8. Planes, trains, and automobiles? More like Prague, trains, and Pachelbel. 

Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

Animals Sing Arias in Animated Short, "Maestro"

By Nov 15, 2019

Plus, maybe you could be the next owner of a million-dollar Mozart portrait. These stories and more in our latest roundup!

Hear the First Ever Earth-Space Duet

By Nov 1, 2019
Cady Coleman and Ian Anderson play the world's (and maybe universe's) first space duet

This is the music of the ~future~. Plus find out why songs get stuck in your head, how silent movies are scored, and what Saint-Saëns (and 13 other composers) looked like on video!