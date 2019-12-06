In this Pachelbel, an Orchestra of Trains

Editing magic makes the Prague train system into an orchestra. Plus, scientists confirm music really is the universal language, and Britney Spears gets the lute treatment, all in this link roundup!

1. I don't know how to describe this beyond "pure delight." Just watch it:

French Can-Can, made last year on my DSi :) pic.twitter.com/hh3kCc6VOw — Kéké (@Kekeflipnote) September 27, 2016

2. "Oops! I Did It Again" but... on lute, and called "Alas! I hath done that once more."

3. Tiny scores! Big fan of these.

4. If you're new to classical music, this one's for you: Maestro George Marriner Maull selected classical music you'll like based on your pop music preferences!

5. This is a fascinating look at how people used to smuggle banned music into the USSR via x-rays.

6. Scientists have recently confirmed that music is, in fact, universal -- every single society around the globe has some form of musical tradition, and music is used in similar ways regardless of location or culture.

7. Check out this sheet music typewriter!

8. Planes, trains, and automobiles? More like Prague, trains, and Pachelbel.