Payare's Boston Symphony Debut

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Rafael Payare leads the BSO at Tanglewood in Brahms's First Symphony, and Nikolai Lugansky is the soloist in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Rafael Payare, conductor

Nikolai Lugansky, piano

Inocente CARREÑO Margariteña

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

Rafael Payare talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about this program, his experiences in the El Sistema program in Venezuela, and his plans as the incoming Music Director of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra: