The Bach Hour

Perahia's Elegant Lyricism in a Bach Concerto

One of the most compelling Bach interpreters of our time, Murray Perahia performs the composer's Keyboard Concerto No. 3, and Ton Koopman directs a transformative cantata on themes of hope and despair, all on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Partita No. 3 in F (orig. in E), BWV 1006 - Hopkinson Smith, lute

Cantata BWV 155 Mein Gott, wie lang, ach lange? (translation)- Caroline Stam, soprano;  Elisabeth von Magnus, alto;  Paul Agnew, tenor;  Klaus Mertens, bass;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, director

Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 - Murray Perahia, piano and conductor;  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

