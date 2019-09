Pianist Ramin Bahrami, and Bach's Cantata 69a

The Iranian-born, Italian-trained pianist teams up with the Riccardo Chailly and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra in one of Bach's most joyful concertos on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Sonata No. 1 in G minor for solo violin, BWV 1001 - Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Cantata BWV 69a Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele (translation) - Yoshie Hida, soprano; Kirsten Sollek-Avella, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 - Ramin Bahrami, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor