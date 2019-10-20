Piano Fireworks with Gerstein and Adès

Pianists Kirill Gerstein and Thomas Adès team up in music by Debussy, Stravinsky, Lutosławski, and Ravel, as well as a piece by Adès himself, on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, on demand.
Sunday, October 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
DEBUSSY En blanc et noir
STRAVINSKY Symphony of Psalms, arr. Shostakovich
LUTOSŁAWSKI Variations on a theme by Paganini
DEBUSSY Lindaraja
ADÈS Concert Paraphrase on Powder Her Face, for two pianos
RAVEL La Valse
Kirill Gerstein, piano
Thomas Adès, piano
Recorded March 15, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
Learn more about this concert and read the program notes.
Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and see upcoming events.