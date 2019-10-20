Piano Fireworks with Gerstein and Adès

Pianists Kirill Gerstein and Thomas Adès team up in music by Debussy, Stravinsky, Lutosławski, and Ravel, as well as a piece by Adès himself, on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, on demand.

Sunday, October 20, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

DEBUSSY En blanc et noir

STRAVINSKY Symphony of Psalms, arr. Shostakovich

LUTOSŁAWSKI Variations on a theme by Paganini

DEBUSSY Lindaraja

ADÈS Concert Paraphrase on Powder Her Face, for two pianos

RAVEL La Valse

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Thomas Adès, piano

Recorded March 15, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Learn more about this concert and read the program notes.

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and see upcoming events.