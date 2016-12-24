Piano Fireworks with Yuja Wang

Saturday at 8pm, superstar pianist Yuja Wang takes center stage in Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons conducts the bucolic Czech grace that is Smetana's Má Vlast.

Saturday, October 5, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, October 14)

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

James LEE III Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1

SMETANA Selections from Má Vlast

BSO Principal Trumpeter Thomas Rolfs talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about performing Shostakovich's music with Andris Nelsons, as well as the musical character of the BSO and its brass section: