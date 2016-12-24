Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Piano Fireworks with Yuja Wang

  • Yuja Wang
    Yuja Wang
    Courtesy of the Artist

Saturday at 8pm, superstar pianist Yuja Wang takes center stage in Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons conducts the bucolic Czech grace that is Smetana's Má Vlast.

Saturday, October 5, 2019
(encore broadcast Monday, October 14)
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano
Thomas Rolfs, trumpet

James LEE III Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula
SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1
SMETANA Selections from Má Vlast

BSO Principal Trumpeter Thomas Rolfs talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about performing Shostakovich's music with Andris Nelsons, as well as the musical character of the BSO and its brass section:

Tags: 
Andris Nelsons
Yuja Wang
Dmitri Shostakovich
Bedrich Smetana