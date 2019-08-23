This Piano Paints a Picture with More than Just Sound

    Francesco Maria Mancarella

Also in this link roundup: Blood Orange's first foray into classical music, Kian Soltani's visit to NPR's Tiny Desk, and some very, very good dogs.

1. Photographer Desiree Schneider tours dilapidated buildings to find the abandoned pianos within. Here is her haunting, beautiful photo essay.

2. What do you do when your concert hall is too small to fit your orchestra onstage? Well, if you're the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, you move the wall back 35 feet -- in one piece. Watch this time-lapse of how they did it:

3. Cellist Kian Soltani's recent Tiny Desk Concert is a treat from start to finish:

4. Starting in September, PBS's Great Performances series will air a 4-part documentary exploring great classical music with Scott Yoo, violinist and conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic. Here's the trailer:

5. Beethoven! LEGO! What's not to love?

An improved version of the Beethoven Lego piano :) from r/classicalmusic

6. Alex Ross looks at Richard Strauss's grisly, divisive "Salome" in his latest for the New Yorker.

7. Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) is releasing an album of classical compositions with Third Coast Percussion! Called "Fields," it'll be out October 11.

8. Please look at these very good service dogs in training, sitting quietly through a performance of Billy Elliot:

9. This is the piano that paints:

