This Piano Paints a Picture with More than Just Sound

Also in this link roundup: Blood Orange's first foray into classical music, Kian Soltani's visit to NPR's Tiny Desk, and some very, very good dogs.

1. Photographer Desiree Schneider tours dilapidated buildings to find the abandoned pianos within. Here is her haunting, beautiful photo essay.

2. What do you do when your concert hall is too small to fit your orchestra onstage? Well, if you're the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, you move the wall back 35 feet -- in one piece. Watch this time-lapse of how they did it:

3. Cellist Kian Soltani's recent Tiny Desk Concert is a treat from start to finish:

4. Starting in September, PBS's Great Performances series will air a 4-part documentary exploring great classical music with Scott Yoo, violinist and conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic. Here's the trailer:

5. Beethoven! LEGO! What's not to love?

6. Alex Ross looks at Richard Strauss's grisly, divisive "Salome" in his latest for the New Yorker.

7. Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) is releasing an album of classical compositions with Third Coast Percussion! Called "Fields," it'll be out October 11.

8. Please look at these very good service dogs in training, sitting quietly through a performance of Billy Elliot:

ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

9. This is the piano that paints: