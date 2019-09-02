Pieter Wispelwey Plays Bach

The Dutch cellist talks with host Brian McCreath about the iconic Suite No. 1 for solo cello, and Ton Koopman conducts the Cantata No. 140 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (arr. Sir Granville Bantock) - Jonathan Plowright, piano

Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 for solo cello - Pieter Wispelwey, cello

Cantata BWV 140 Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Watch the trailer for Pieter Wispelwey's recording of Bach's Cello Suites: