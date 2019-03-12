Pindrop Sessions at Aeronaut Brewery

A classical-ish performance series taking place the first Sunday night of every month at the Aeronaut taproom in Somerville, shining light on the ridiculous pleasure of collective listening. No stodginess. No competing sound. Just sweet, shared silence, beautiful beers, and wonderful people.

Our lives are short; our days mucked and muddled. We crave community and connection, and the thrill of sharing genuinely beautiful experiences: a quiet room, a fleeting, incandescent moment; a shared memory over something mysterious. Accompanied by delicious beer! Drop your days and distractions. Recharge your beauty batteries. Listen for the pindrop!



Sunday, April 7, 7pm

pindrop 15: dance, dance, evolution

palaver strings & cul0mba

Aeronaut taproom / 14 Tyler Street, Somerville

One of the most ambitious emerging classical(ish) ensembles in the Greater Boston area, Palaver has performed at the Kennedy Center and is presently Ensemble-in-Residence at the Boston Center for the Arts. They'll be whipping up a program of exhilarating, dance-y string music and bringing along their friends, the exciting Eastern European-infused vocal trio Culomba!

WCRB is proud to partner with Aeronaut and support this unique concert series. For a full list of events, visit the Aeronaut website.