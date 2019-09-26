Pindrop Sessions at Aeronaut Brewery

WCRB and Aeronaut Brewery want you to experience something different: the pindrop sessions! One-of-a-kind concerts in a taproom, the first Sunday of the month at Aeronaut in Somerville, in partnership with WCRB.
We're thrilled to present Pindrop Sessions for a third season. All concerts begin at 7:15pm, with doors opening at 6:45. As tickets and more information become available, we'll add the links here.
pindrop 17: madness unleashed
Oct. 6, 2019
Murder. Madness. Windmills? Join Palaver Strings for a wild romp through the heart of Enlightenment-era Europe, where baroque manners give way to larger-than-life emotions. Tickets available now.
pindrop 18: from afar the sweet light
Nov. 3, 2019
Blue Heron celebrates the release of their new album with medieval Italian music and a Belgian beer from Aeronaut brewed for the occasion.
pindrop 19: holidazed
Dec. 1, 2019
Marimba Cabaret and special guests
pindrop 20: play the part
Jan. 5, 2020
Singer-songwriter Phil Berman presents an evening of music from his latest album.
pindrop 21: nevertheless...
Feb. 9, 2020
Phoenix, pindrop sessions' orchestra-in-residence, with composer Marti Epstein
pindrop 22: who we are
March 1, 2020
Handel + Haydn Society, baritone James Dargan, Hipstory
pindrop 23: wallflower
April 5, 2020
Percussionist Julian Loida and guests
pindrop 24: transfigured appalachia
May 3, 2020
Phoenix and Urbanity Dance