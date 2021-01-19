A Place of Respite

In the best of times, the music from CRB Classical 99.5 is a source of rejuvenated energy and perspective. In more challenging times, those qualities are even more important.

The winds that blow through each of our lives might be a breeze one day and a gale the next. But the constancy of classical music - a sonic palette of limitless color and texture - tames those winds, bringing a certain balance back to life.

We invite you to join us at any hour on any day to experience this for yourself. To start, just click or tap on the arrow in the player at the top of this page. Learn more about how to listen on the radio and smart speakers or through our smart phone app.