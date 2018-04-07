The Poetry of Conversation, with the BCMS

Sunday night at 7 on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, hear the pastoral panorama of Dvorák, the grace of Saint-Saëns and Chausson, and much more.

Sunday, October 13, 2019

7:00 PM

SAINT-SAËNS Sonata for Oboe and Piano

Peggy Pearson, oboe

Max Levinson, piano

DVORÁK Piano Quartet No. 1 in D

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Marcus Thompson, viola

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Max Levinson, piano

BAX Fantasy Sonata for Viola and Harp

Dmitri Murrath, viola

Jessica Zhou, harp

CHAUSSON Concert for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet in D

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Max Levinson, piano

Yura Lee and Alyssa Wang, violin

Marcus Thompson, viola

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Recorded October 13, 2018 (Saint-Saëns), March, 24, 2019 (Dvorák), April 14, 2019 (Bax), and May 12, 2019 (Chausson) at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge

