The Poetry of Conversation, with the BCMS

Sunday night at 7 on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, hear the pastoral panorama of Dvorák, the grace of Saint-Saëns and Chausson, and much more.

Sunday, October 13, 2019
7:00 PM

SAINT-SAËNS Sonata for Oboe and Piano
     Peggy Pearson, oboe
     Max Levinson, piano

DVORÁK Piano Quartet No. 1 in D
     Jennifer Frautschi, violin
     Marcus Thompson, viola
     Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
     Max Levinson, piano

BAX Fantasy Sonata for Viola and Harp
     Dmitri Murrath, viola
     Jessica Zhou, harp

CHAUSSON Concert for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet in D
     Jennifer Frautschi, violin     
     Max Levinson, piano     
     Yura Lee and Alyssa Wang, violin
     Marcus Thompson, viola
     Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Recorded October 13, 2018 (Saint-Saëns), March, 24, 2019 (Dvorák), April 14, 2019 (Bax), and May 12, 2019 (Chausson) at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge

