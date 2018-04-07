The Poetry of Conversation, with the BCMS

Sunday night at 7 on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, hear the pastoral panorama of Dvorák, the grace of Saint-Saëns and Chausson, and much more.
Sunday, October 13, 2019
7:00 PM
SAINT-SAËNS Sonata for Oboe and Piano
Peggy Pearson, oboe
Max Levinson, piano
DVORÁK Piano Quartet No. 1 in D
Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Max Levinson, piano
BAX Fantasy Sonata for Viola and Harp
Dmitri Murrath, viola
Jessica Zhou, harp
CHAUSSON Concert for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet in D
Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Max Levinson, piano
Yura Lee and Alyssa Wang, violin
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Recorded October 13, 2018 (Saint-Saëns), March, 24, 2019 (Dvorák), April 14, 2019 (Bax), and May 12, 2019 (Chausson) at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge
Read the program notes and learn more about these concerts.
Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society and see upcoming events.