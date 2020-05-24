The Poetry of Nelson Freire's Bach

The Brazilian pianist performs the English Suite No. 3 in his first recording of Bach's music, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata No. 37 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Prelude in G minor, BWV 535 - Nelson Freire, piano

Cantata BWV 37 Wer da glaubet und getauft wird (translation) - Sybilla Rubens, soprano; Bernhard Landauer, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Chorale Prelude: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, BWV 739 - Christopher Herrick, organ (Metzler organ at the Stadtkirche, Zoflingen, Switzerland)

English Suite No. 3 in G minor, BWV 808 - Nelson Freire, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, BWV 1047 - Dunedin Consort, John Butt, conductor