Profiling Hollywood's "Maestros of Menace"

How to write music for horror movies, how to expand your listening this year, and how to make your concert hall sound great, all in this link roundup!

1. This year marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, so practically everybody is talking about him right now -- including WGBH's All Things Considered host Arun Rath! Hear his conversation with composer and scholar Jan Swafford.

2. Musicology Duck has a challenge for you this year: #ListenWider. Check out the categories, and get listening!

3. It's not often that a Twitter thread makes me laugh out loud. This one did the trick.

Classical composers as Bon Appétit Test Kitchen quotes: A thread. Tchaikovsky: https://t.co/HlLr0ZYJTk — Olivia Giovetti (@ogiovetti) January 9, 2020

4. One of the most important people in any opera is also one of the most invisible. Read about the secret life of the repetiteur, from Van Magazine.

5. The Reddit Symphony Orchestra released its first-ever recording! Interested in joining? Here's further info.

6. Why and how does Boston's Symphony Hall make music sound so good? Turns out, its shoebox shape has something to do with it. (Side note: listen to any of our on-demand BSO broadcasts to hear the hall for yourself!)

7. Harpist Bridget Kibbey visited NPR's illustrious Tiny Desk!

8. No movie would be the same without its music, and that's especially true for horror movies. This fascinating article about Hollywood's "maestros of menace" is a window into the world of scoring horror soundtracks.