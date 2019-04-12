Radiohead's Thom Yorke Premieres Classical Compositions

Thom Yorke's new classical music! A skiing violinist! Composers with day jobs! This link roundup has all the news that's fit to print.

1. From the Top's new documentary-style video series, Where Music Lives with Kevin Olusola, follows the beatboxer, cellist, and member of Pentatonix as he travels around the country to meet talented young musicians and find out "Where Music Lives."

2. Pianist Boris Giltburg has performed under some pretty bizarre circumstances, from insects landing on his keyboard during an outdoor concert to bats expressing their displeasure with Ravel. Read his piece in The Guardian.

3. Chances are that you have a pretty good idea what a violin looks like. But that image may soon change: lutherie students at the National Academy of St. Cecilia in Rome will debut a new violin shape that they say improves performance in higher registers. Here's what it looks like:

4. Not all composers can afford to write music full-time. Here are 10 composers whose day jobs might surprise you.

5. Have you ever heard a recording with an obvious mistake? Redditor AncientRuler777 wants to know:

6. It seems like every day there's a new story of a musician's priceless instrument being stolen. Strings Magazine takes us inside the world of instrument theft.

7. Sure, we all multitask sometimes -- but not all of us can ski and play violin at the same time.

8. Thom Yorke (yes, that Thom Yorke) debuted new classical compositions at the Philharmonie de Paris, and Pitchfork called the performance a "daring triumph." Here's a clip: