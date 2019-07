Rafał Blechacz Plays Bach

Rafał Blechacz is a Polish pianist known best for his Chopin - but he's also brilliant with the music of J.S. Bach. Hear him play tender, timeless pieces on this week's Bach Hour.

On the program:

Duetto in A minor, BWV 805 - Rafał Blechacz, piano

Cantata BWV 88, Siehe, ich will viel Fischer aussenden (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; William Towers, alto; Kobie van Rensburg, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Wer nur den lieben Gott laesst walten, BWV 647 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt, St. Wenceslas Church, Naumberg, Germany)

Ricercar a 6, from The Musical Offering, BWV 1079 - Fretwork

Partita No. 3 in A minor, BWV 827 - Rafał Blechacz, piano