Ravel, with Tiempo and the BSO

Tonight at 8 in an encore broadcast, Sergio Tiempo is the soloist in Ravel's jazz-inflected Piano Concerto in G, and James Burton leads the Boston Symphony and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Estévez's rarely heard Cantata Criolla.

Saturday, April 13, 2019 (encore Monday, April 22)

8:00 PM

Gustavo Dudamel, originally scheduled to conduct music by Desenne, Ginastera, and Estévez, has withdrawn from this program due to injury.

Ken-David Masur and James Burton, conductors

Sergio Tiempo, piano

Aquiles Machado, tenor

Gustavo Castillo, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

BERLIOZ Roman Carnival Overture

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

ESTÉVEZ Cantata Criolla

Sergio Tiempo talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about the last minute program change to Ravel's Piano Concerto in G, working with legendary pianist Martha Argerich, and the seductive sound of the BSO:

See a translation of Estévez's Cantata Criolla, from San Francisco Performances