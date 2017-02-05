Renée Fleming Sings a World Premiere at Tanglewood

Saturday at 8, live from Tanglewood, soprano Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry are the soloists in The Brightness of Light, a new work by Kevin Puts based on letters between Georgia O’Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz, with Andris Nelsons and the BSO.

Saturday, July 20, 2019

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Renée Fleming, soprano

Rod Gilfry, baritone

ELGAR Enigma Variations

Kevin PUTS The Brightness of Light

(world premiere; BSO co-commission)

Composer Kevin Puts previews The Brightness of Light with WCRB's Brian McCreath, describing the origins of the piece and its theme, writing for Renée Fleming, and what goes on in his mind during world premieres: