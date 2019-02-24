Related Program: 
The Rich Tapestry of Bach's Art of the Fugue

  Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
    Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
    courtesy of the ensemble

On The Bach Hour, the Academy of Ancient Music Berlin weaves together strands of orchestral color and texture to create a unique interpretation of one of the composer's last masterpieces.

On the program:

Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C, BWV 564 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (St. Martin's Church, Groningen, the Netherlands)

Cantata BWV 181 Leichtgesinnte Flattergeister (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor;  Stephan Loges, bass;  English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Contrapunctus 1-4, 7, Canon 16, and Contrapunctus 9 from The Art of the Fugue, BWV 1080 - Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

