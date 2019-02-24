The Rich Tapestry of Bach's Art of the Fugue

On The Bach Hour, the Academy of Ancient Music Berlin weaves together strands of orchestral color and texture to create a unique interpretation of one of the composer's last masterpieces.

On the program:

Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C, BWV 564 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (St. Martin's Church, Groningen, the Netherlands)

Cantata BWV 181 Leichtgesinnte Flattergeister (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor; Stephan Loges, bass; English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Contrapunctus 1-4, 7, Canon 16, and Contrapunctus 9 from The Art of the Fugue, BWV 1080 - Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin