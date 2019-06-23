The River Jordan's Roiling Waters in a Bach Cantata

On The Bach Hour, the Cantata No. 7 draws a connection between the Biblical landscape and the soul of a believer.

On the program:

Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Catrin Finch, harp

Cantata BWV 7 Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam (translation) - Wilke te Brummelstroete, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 11 (arr. Bruce Haynes after BWV 35 and 1063) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor