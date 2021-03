Savall and Bach's Offering

When Frederick the Great, the King of Prussia, gave J.S. Bach a challenge, he didn't know it would spark a masterpiece, one played by Jordi Savall and Les Concert des Nations on The Bach Hour.

On the program:



Adagio, from Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue in C, BWV 564 (arr. Stokowski) - Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, José Serebrier, conductor



Cantata BWV 157 Ich lasse dich nicht, du segnest mich denn (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor



selections from The Musical Offering, BWV 1079 - Les Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall, director