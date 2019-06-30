The Serenity and Exuberance of Bach's Third Orchestral Suite

London's Academy of Ancient Music performs one of Bach's most enduring masterpieces, and Craig Smight leads Emmanuel Music in the Cantata No. 2 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (selections) - Les Voix humaines Consort of Viols

Cantata BWV 2 Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein (translation) - Susan Trout, alto; William Hite, tenor; Paul Guttry, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor