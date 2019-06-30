Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

The Serenity and Exuberance of Bach's Third Orchestral Suite

  • Academy of Ancient Music
    Academy of Ancient Music
London's Academy of Ancient Music performs one of Bach's most enduring masterpieces, and Craig Smight leads Emmanuel Music in the Cantata No. 2 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (selections) - Les Voix humaines Consort of Viols

Cantata BWV 2 Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein (translation) - Susan Trout, alto;  William Hite, tenor;  Paul Guttry, bass;  Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Les Voix humaines Consort of Viols
Craig Smith
Richard Egarr
Academy of Ancient Music
Johann Sebastian Bach