Simone Dinnerstein's Bach Inventions

  • Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

Sunday at 6am on The Bach Hour, pianist Simone Dinnerstein talks with host Brian McCreath about the first music she learned by Bach, what they meant to her as a child, and how their qualities have stayed with her over the years.

On the program:

Concerto for Cor Anglais, from Cantata BWV 54 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe; The English Concert

Cantata, BWV 23 Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano; Matthew White, alto; Jan Kobow, tenor; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772-786 - Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Simone Dinnerstein
Albrecht Mayer
Collegium Vocale Gent
The English Concert
Johann Sebastian Bach