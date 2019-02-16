Sonorous Grace and Rapturous Devotion, from BCMS

WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society features Mozart's Quintet for Piano and Winds, Brahms's Piano Trio No. 2, Fauré's "La bonne chanson," and more, all on demand.

Sunday, February 17, 2019

7:00 PM

On the program:

MOZART Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat, K. 452

Peggy Pearson, oboe; Rane Moore, clarinet; Adrian Morejon, bassoon; Jason Snider, French horn; Max Levinson, piano

FAURÉ La Bonne Chanson

Charles Blandy, tenor; David Bowlin and Yura Lee, violins; Marcus Thompson, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello; Thomas Van Dyck, double bass; Max Levinson, piano

BRITTEN Phantasy Quartet

Peggy Pearson, oboe; Yonah Zur, violin; Marcus Thompson, viola; Clancy Newman, cello

BRAHMS Piano Trio No. 2 in C

Ayano Ninomiya, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Max Levinson, piano

Recorded on May 13 and September 23, 2018 at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge.

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Read the program notes and song translations

Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society, including upcoming concerts.