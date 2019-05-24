This Soprano Sings, Does Acrobatics at the Same Time

Also in this link roundup: Bradley Cooper, Albert Einstein, and a really huge viola. You ready?

1. Check out this enormous viola, commissioned for a student transitioning from cello:

The largest viola I’ve ever seen. Made by a former viola student of mine, Kristin Ballanger, who is now an instructor for the Chicago School of Violin Making. so proud of her!#viola #violin #ClassicalMusic #Chicago #proud pic.twitter.com/nBH9C8FBCA — Michael Hall (@mhall_viola) May 18, 2019

2. Remember Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic? He'll be narrating "Candide" with the Philadelphia Orchestra in June.

3. Meet the pianist who tows his baby grand piano around the world -- on his bicycle!

4. "Life without playing music is inconcievable to me." In addition to being a physics genius, Albert Einstein was also a musician. Here's a look at his musical life -- including the concerts he gave after he became famous.

5. Violinist Ray Chen challenged people to audition to #PlayWithRay -- a chance to perform with him at the Hollywood Bowl. Here are some of the videos people sent in:

6. Remember when Philippe Quint's album "Chaplin's Smile" was our CD of the Week? He just released the music video for the title track:

7. Playing flute is hard. Working out is hard. What about doing both... at the same time?

8. On a similar note: singing opera is hard. Aerial silk is hard. What about both at the same time? Soprano Rainelle Krause shows us how it's done.