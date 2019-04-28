Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Steven Isserlis on Bach

  • Steven Isserlis
    Steven Isserlis
    Satoshi Aoyagi

On The Bach Hour, the British cellist talks with host Brian McCreath about his collaboration with harpsichordist Richard Egarr and their shared vision of Bach.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV 541 (trans. d'Albert) - Piers Lane, piano

Gamba Sonata in D, BWV 1028 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 134 Ein Herz, das seinen Jesum lebend weiß (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

