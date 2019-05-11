Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky, and Bartók with Lintu and the BSO

Saturday, May 11, 2019

8:00 PM

In an encore broadcast of the opening concert of the 2018-2019 season, Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu makes his Boston Symphony Orchestra debut in works that showcase the virtuosity of the musicians of the BSO.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, October 13, 2018

Hannu Lintu, conductor

STRAVINSKY Symphonies of Wind Instruments

TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings

BARTOK Concerto for Orchestra

Hear a preview with Hannu Lintu:

Hear BSO Principal Cellist Blaise Dejardin in an interview with WCRB's Brian McCreath