"Take Care Of This House" for Voter Registration Day

Also in this week's roundup, an extremely long piece of music, an enormous pumpkin, and the Kanneh-Mason family's latest project. Ready? Let's go.

1. Here's how one of our favorite musical families, the Kanneh-Masons, are working to demistify classical music.

2. Last week we wrote about John Cage's 639-year long piece, and, well, the joke's on us for thinking that was long. Composer Jem Finer's 1,000-year long piece is turning 20 this year.

3. Is drive-in, bike-in opera the way of the future? Here's how one performance worked -- staged in a London parking lot.

4. On Sunday, farmer Hiroyoshi Utsunomiya claimed the price for Japan's biggest pumpkin, weighing in at a staggering 410.3 kilograms, or 904.5 pounds, for those of us in the States. His secret to vegetable success? Mozart.

5. Egypt's Al Nour Wal Amal (light and hope) chamber orchestra for visually-impaired women recently gave its first concert since the beginning of the pandemic. Check out photos from the performance here.

6. This week, for Voter Registration Day, pianist Lara Downes gathered an incredible group of soloists for a video performance of Leonard Bernstein's "Take Care Of This House," from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."