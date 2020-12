Saturday, December 19, 2020

8:00 PM



In a timeless holiday season tradition, Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra bring to life Tchaikovsky's magical tale of Christmas, Sugar Plum Fairies, and one very handsome prince, available on-demand!



Boston Symphony Orchestra

Seiji Ozawa, conductor

BACH/STRAVINSKY Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel hoch

TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker

BERLIOZ Overture and "Shepherd's Farewell" from Part 2 of L'enfance du Christ

