Thomas Wilkins Named First-Ever BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement

Wilkins, who has served as the Boston Symphony Orchestra Youth and Family Concerts Conductor since 2011, will be expanding his responsibilities to broaden the Boston Symphony's outreach programs with young people in schools and throughout the community.

His new role begins this week. It includes increasing the BSO's presence in Boston Public Schools, leading masterclasses with the students from BEAM (Bridge to Equity and Achievement in Music), designed to create training opportunities for student musicians from underrepresented populations in the classical music field, and collaborating regularly with the BSO Education and Advisory Council, made up of teachers, as they prepare their students for BSO Youth Concert visits.

Wilkins spoke with WCRB's Alan McLellan and explained his new role, the importance of bringing music to children, and the difference between teaching fourth graders and college students.