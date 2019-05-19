Three Centuries of Chamber Music with the Takács Quartet

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the Hungarian-founded, U.S.-based ensemble plays chamber works by three distinct masters of the genre, from the elegance of Mozart to the drama of Shostakovich.

Sunday, May 19, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

MOZART String Quartet in G, K. 387

SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 11 in F minor

BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor

The Takács Quartet:

Edward Dusinberre, violin

Károly Schranz, violin

Geraldine Walther, viola

András Fejér, cello

Recorded on March 23, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

