In Concert

Three Centuries of Chamber Music with the Takács Quartet

  • Takács Quartet
    Takács Quartet
    Amanda Tipton

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the Hungarian-founded, U.S.-based ensemble plays chamber works by three distinct masters of the genre, from the elegance of Mozart to the drama of Shostakovich.

Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

MOZART String Quartet in G, K. 387
SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 11 in F minor
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor

The Takács Quartet:
Edward Dusinberre, violin
Károly Schranz, violin
Geraldine Walther, viola
András Fejér, cello

Recorded on March 23, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Takacs Quartet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dmitri Shostakovich
Ludwig van Beethoven