Three Centuries of Chamber Music with the Takács Quartet

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, the Hungarian-founded, U.S.-based ensemble plays chamber works by three distinct masters of the genre, from the elegance of Mozart to the drama of Shostakovich.
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
On the program:
MOZART String Quartet in G, K. 387
SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 11 in F minor
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor
The Takács Quartet:
Edward Dusinberre, violin
Károly Schranz, violin
Geraldine Walther, viola
András Fejér, cello
Recorded on March 23, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
