Three Centuries of Piano Music with Hamelin

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, pianist Marc-André Hamelin returns to the seaside Shalin Liu Performance Center in a program ranging from the timeless introspection of Bach to the modernist lens of Alexis Weissenberg.
Sunday, November 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Marc-André Hamelin, piano
BACH/BUSONI Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne in D minor
SCHUMANN Fantasy in C
Alexis WEISSENBERG Six Arrangements of Songs Sung by Charles Trénet
CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Cipressi
CHOPIN Polonaise-Fantasy in A-flat
CHOPIN Scherzo No. 4 in E
Recorded April 28, 2019 at Rockport Music
Read the program notes for this concert.