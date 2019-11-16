Three Centuries of Piano Music with Hamelin

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, pianist Marc-André Hamelin returns to the seaside Shalin Liu Performance Center in a program ranging from the timeless introspection of Bach to the modernist lens of Alexis Weissenberg.

Sunday, November 17, 2019

7:00 PM

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

BACH/BUSONI Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne in D minor

SCHUMANN Fantasy in C

Alexis WEISSENBERG Six Arrangements of Songs Sung by Charles Trénet

CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Cipressi

CHOPIN Polonaise-Fantasy in A-flat

CHOPIN Scherzo No. 4 in E

Recorded April 28, 2019 at Rockport Music

