Three Generations of the Bach Family, with BEMF

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Belgian ensemble Vox Luminis sings a program spanning three generations of the Bach family of composers, on demand.

Sunday, October 27, 2019

7:00 PM

Vox Luminis

Lionel Meunier, Artistic Director

Members of Quicksilver

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Heinrich BACH Ich danke dir Gott (Psalm 139:14)

Johann Michael BACH Herr, der König freuet sich (Psalm 21:2-7)

Johann Christoph BACH Die Furcht des Herren

BUXTEHUDE Herzlich Lieb hab ich dich, o Herr

J.S. BACH Prelude, BWV 870b, Adagio, and Fugue, BWV 846-2, in C, "per il Padre Martini di Bologna"

Luca Guglielmi, harpsichord

Johann Christoph BACH Herr, wende dich und sei mir gnädig

J.S. BACH Christ lag in Todesbanden, BWV 4

J.S. BACH French Suite in D minor, BWV 812

Luca Guglielmi, harpsichord

Recorded June 11, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Read the program notes and translations of the texts for this concert.

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival and see upcoming events.